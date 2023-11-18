Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $214.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

