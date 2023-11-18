Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 377 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.90 and a twelve month high of $225.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

