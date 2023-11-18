Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.68%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

