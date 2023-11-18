Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 684 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

