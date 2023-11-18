Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 33.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

