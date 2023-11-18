Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 834 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,889,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,923 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,730,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 431.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 2.2 %

ING Groep stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

