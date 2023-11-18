Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $190.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.