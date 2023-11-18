Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $158.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

