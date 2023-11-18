Radio Caca 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.38 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $59.25 million and $6.38 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003113 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016627 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005094 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

