Ravencoin Market Capitalization Achieves $227.90 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $227.90 million and $10.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,202,080,689 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

