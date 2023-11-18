Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $10.23 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $88.62 million and approximately $10.23 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,372,402 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

