Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $118.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $104.32 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $124.63. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

