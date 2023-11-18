Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 716,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

