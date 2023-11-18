Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $802.43 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $817.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

