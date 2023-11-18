Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.19% of Repligen worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $150.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.55.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

