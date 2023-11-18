Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Position Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,738,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $118,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,329 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,349,000 after acquiring an additional 606,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

