Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $71.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

