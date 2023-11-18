Reviewing E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

E.On pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. E.On pays out -238.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. E.On is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E.On and Unitil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.On N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -47.62 Unitil $563.20 million 1.42 $41.40 million $2.76 17.94

Analyst Recommendations

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than E.On. E.On is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unitil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for E.On and Unitil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.On 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 0 2 0 0 2.00

Unitil has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Unitil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unitil is more favorable than E.On.

Profitability

This table compares E.On and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.On N/A N/A N/A Unitil 7.50% 9.22% 2.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of E.On shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unitil beats E.On on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities. Additionally, it provides SmartSim, a software solution that allows renewable gases to be fed into gas grids; gas quality tracking solutions; GasPro, a mobile gas sample collector; metering solutions; and GasCalc, a software that calculates natural gases, LNG, and biogases properties. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

