Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RZLT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RZLT opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 48,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Rezolute by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rezolute by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 34,472 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

