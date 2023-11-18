RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

RGC Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $169 million, a PE ratio of -140.82 and a beta of 0.04.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is -658.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,525.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,525.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,466 shares of company stock worth $80,906. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

