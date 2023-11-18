RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Marie Josee Lamothe Acquires 12,300 Shares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Marie Josee Lamothe purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.50 per share, with a total value of C$215,250.00.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.23. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$23.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Desjardins set a C$24.50 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

