RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period.

RFM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

