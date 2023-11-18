Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough Sells 3,265 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claire Mcdonough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $79,143.60.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $16.70 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 195.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.95.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

