Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 14,014 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 14,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,908.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,789.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROKU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

