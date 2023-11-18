Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Gidon Katz Sells 4,455 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Gidon Katz sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $400,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gidon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52.

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Roku by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Roku by 23.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 23,030.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

