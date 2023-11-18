Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of XPER opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. Xperi has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 577.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 286.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 774,461 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter worth about $8,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 367.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 735,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

