Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.56-$1.62 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 39.34%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,727. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.