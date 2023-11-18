Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Aaron Easterly Sells 14,100 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $114,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,970,070 shares in the company, valued at $32,276,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Easterly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rover Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 14th, Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00.

Rover Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROVR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.44. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROVR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.