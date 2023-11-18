Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.60.

RY opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

