Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Target Price to $32.00

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.88.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,401,505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $12,683,620.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,714,590 shares in the company, valued at $621,867,039.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. O'connor sold 50,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,117.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,460,049 shares of company stock valued at $28,763,117. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and other engineered therapies to modulate the immune system. It focuses on portfolio of clinical and preclinical programs designed to optimize efficacy and safety in multiple cancer indications, including ARX517, its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and ARX788, its proprietary ADC targeting HER2.

