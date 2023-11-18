Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $185,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $705,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $1,554,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

