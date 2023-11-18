Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMT opened at $8.28 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

