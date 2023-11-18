Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
