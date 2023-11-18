Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 291,798 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.70% of NRG Energy worth $60,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $48.58.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

