Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 49,017 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,609,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $46,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,464,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,206,000 after buying an additional 79,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $235,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

