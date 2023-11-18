Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,178 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

