Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $64,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,592 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $576,873,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

