Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $49,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

