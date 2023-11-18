Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.97% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $47,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

KRG opened at $20.67 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 564.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.