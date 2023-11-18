Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $50.90 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Nucor worth $50,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

