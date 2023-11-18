Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $52.56 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $52,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $422.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

