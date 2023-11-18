Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $58.57 Million Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $58,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $144.45 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

