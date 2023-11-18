Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $61.94 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,833 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $61,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $220.12. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

View Our Latest Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.