Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 392,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.51% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $65,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,030,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 127.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.11 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

