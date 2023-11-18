Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 606,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $67,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

