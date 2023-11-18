Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 106,471 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,084,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $61,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 273.69%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

