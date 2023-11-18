Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,719 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $51,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.