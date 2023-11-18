Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $53,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 685.6% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.7% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.18. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

