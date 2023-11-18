Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 107,614 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,614 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of General Mills worth $54,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

