Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,320 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Cooper Companies worth $56,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Redburn Atlantic cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $337.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.88 and a 52-week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

